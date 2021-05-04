There was a time you might remember

The measure of a man

Not by the types of clothes he wore

Or the gold upon his hand

His hands were rough and callused

His face was wet with sweat

And when we gave his word back then

It's as good as gold you bet



Our worlds completely backwards

It makes no sense you see

When lawyers protect the criminals

And judges set them free

When doctors are paid to keep us sick

Without a cure in sight

And schools don't teach us anything

Only to read and write



The priest molest the children

The church just buries it

The police just turn the other way

They don't give a shit

The governments of the nations

Deceive us yes it's true

Lies and manipulation control the masses

That's what they do



There's trouble it's been brewing

For a long long while

They tell you what you can do

They really cramp our style

Vaccinations for the nations

It's so we all don't get sick

Mass extermination

Now that's their hidden trick



They continue to take and kill us

With the food that we eat

Our breads not bread our milk's not milk

And no more real meat

Our fate has been determined

We all are on their list

And for sure as we go to war

There's something we have missed



911 was a false flag

And yes it's a plot to rob us all

To take away our liberty

And for justice we did call

And so the poor were sent to war

Not for justice but for oil

And like the frog were in a fog

As the water begins to boil



But don't worry it gets better

Or so the story goes

JFK was killed that day

By a single sniper now you know

LBJ has had his way

And not one thing was done you see

And now the sights are trained on us

I'm saying you and me



First weapons registration

That's how they take control

Then mass confiscation

Of just the bad guns we are told

And soon the population

Has no hope now don't you see

We have no arms to protect ourselves

From this tyranny



So grab your guns and arm yourselves

Or prepare to die

There's no justice in this world

No matter how hard you cry

For tears don't stop the madness when

Bullets begin to fly

You may as well bend over now



And kiss your ass good bye