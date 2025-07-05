Happy Independence Day!

4th of July sale is going on NOW thru July 10th at shop.resistancechicks.com use promocode "1776" at the checkout to save 10%!

Our founding fathers believed they were setting up a nation for countless generations coming after them. Yes, the world looks pretty crazy right now and it's hard to rest in peace. The tranquility our founders fought for has been co opted by bad actors but that does not mean our nation is done for or that real liberty cannot be restored Guys, please do not make any important life decisions because someone is telling you their interpretation of prophecy sees Jesus coming back in this lifetime. You certainly should make your soul ready to meet Jesus at any moment but also plan and be ready to be here for another 1000 yrs. For 2,000 yrs there have been Christians who felt for certain they were the generation to see Jesus's second coming however the eschatology of our founding fathers and Pilgrims was more post millennial or historist, or amillennial The Reformers generally rejected chiliastic views, which involve a literal thousand-year reign of Christ on earth, as seen in the Anabaptist movement. They also rejected dispensational premillennialism, which is considered incompatible with the doctrines of grace. The Reformers' eschatological understanding was orthodox and based on Scripture, with a strong emphasis on the sovereignty of God. While the Reformers did not develop eschatology extensively, later generations of Reformed theologians have continued to refine and develop amillennial views, emphasizing God's sovereignty and the symbolic nature of apocalyptic literature like the Book of Revelation. The Reformers' eschatology was not primarily concerned with the timing of end-time events but rather with the certainty of Christ's triumph and the ultimate fulfillment of God's purposes.