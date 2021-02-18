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Vaccine Revealed Episode 9
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120 views • February 18, 2021
Dr. Zach Bush MD shares details on how mainstream media has lied to you by spinning a story that does not hold hold up to basic biology. By completely disregarding and totally ignoring the proven biology of viruses and diseases, we are now being controlled with our freedom at risk. Mary Holland JD is an attorney who for decades has gone head to head with Big Pharma to fight for people's rights for vaccine injury compensation. Did you know there is a "secret court" where they've quitely awarded Billions for vaccine injuries. Mary explains why you will not receive any compensation for COVID vaccine injuries and why the government can not legally mandate the COVID vaccine.
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healthvaccinelegalzach bush mdvaccine mandatecovidmary holland jd
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy