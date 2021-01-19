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Γιατί η PFIZER παρήγγειλε στη Γερμανία δύο φορές 800.000.000 μπουκαλάκια εμβολιασμού στις 2/11/2Q19; Δηλαδή πρίν τον Covid-19;
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51 views • January 19, 2021
Γιατί η PFIZER παρήγγειλε στη Γερμανία
δύο φορές 800.000.000 μπουκαλάκια εμβολιασμού στις 2/11/2Q19; Δηλαδή πρίν τον Covid-19;
Με την ίδια λογική που το ελληνικό κράτος αγόραζε το 2017 τεστ για κορονοιο!
Γιατί πρόκειται για σχέδιο ! Δειτε το screenshot στην αρχή του βίντεο.
δύο φορές 800.000.000 μπουκαλάκια εμβολιασμού στις 2/11/2Q19; Δηλαδή πρίν τον Covid-19;
Με την ίδια λογική που το ελληνικό κράτος αγόραζε το 2017 τεστ για κορονοιο!
Γιατί πρόκειται για σχέδιο ! Δειτε το screenshot στην αρχή του βίντεο.
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