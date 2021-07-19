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AMERICAS FRONTLINE DOCTORS WARNED YOU IN OCTOBER 2020 - Never forget their bravery!
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361 views • July 19, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold and her all American colleagues discuss the ways in which the US media has completely lied to the American people and produced an unnecessary culture of fear and totalitarianism. The censorship continues, because the authorities don't want the truth to get out. Keep on sharing, even the early warning given by good doctors with hearts of Gold! https://www.americasfrontlinedocs.com/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
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