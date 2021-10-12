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Prophecy: Hard to wait for the bride, new dawn breaking, faster than light-speed, be still and trust
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155 views • October 12, 2021
Prophetic Word, given on October the 5th 10 minutes after 11pm
It arrived just before I wanted to kiss my pillow.
It speaks about the bride and a wedding – and the waiting.
Excitement in Heaven.
Dawn will soon be breaking forth and Darkness is getting very scared about it.
Human timing, speed and distance is not the same as Gods timing, speed and distance.
He is searching for people who trust like Chanoch (Enoch).
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-05-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It arrived just before I wanted to kiss my pillow.
It speaks about the bride and a wedding – and the waiting.
Excitement in Heaven.
Dawn will soon be breaking forth and Darkness is getting very scared about it.
Human timing, speed and distance is not the same as Gods timing, speed and distance.
He is searching for people who trust like Chanoch (Enoch).
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-05-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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