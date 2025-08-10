BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2025 08 10 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
129 followers
21 views • 1 day ago

Breathwork with Ari Whitten, free webinar. https://theenergyblueprint.com/referral.html?p=thegrownetwork&w=Breathing


That really good machete fro Jeff Anderson Machete offer Jeff is a bit of a marketer… but he’s got good stuff and it is reasonably priced. So I forgive him.


“Law for Mankind” free 7 mini series on Law versus the Legal System


what are your rights?


how words are used to entrap and trick you


how to handle ‘authorities’


all about trusts


https://thesovereignsway.com/lessons-in-law-full-series/?link=61910


There is a huge file that has been compiled on you for many decades. You can get a free copy of it. It's much much bigger than your credit report. I think this is the beginning of the social credit system and well worth getting a jump on it.


I've just ordered mine. Yes, you have to upload identity documents. But they know everything about you already... LOL It’s free.


https://consumer.risk.lexisnexis.com/request

