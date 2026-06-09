Decentralize.TV - Episode 114 – June 09, 26 - Marcus Suess Interview: All-Electric Farm, Ranch and Off-Grid Equipment for Energy Resilience

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- Introduction to Decentralized TV and Guest Todd (0:00)
- Overview of First Green and Their Products (3:01)
- Technical Details of First Green Skid Steers (4:54)
- Challenges and Advancements in Battery Technology (8:31)
- Teleoperation and Future of Heavy Equipment (9:47)
- Pricing and Maintenance of First Green Skid Steers (10:05)
- Future Prospects and Market Potential (10:30)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (10:52)
- Off-Grid Systems and EV Charging (11:10)
- Batteries as the New Currency (11:26)
- Love Bugs and Local Pests (11:55)
- Safety and Equipment Operation (12:14)
- Right to Repair and Data Ownership (12:52)
- Electric Skid Steers and Future Technology (1:54:37)
- UNA and Financial Planning (1:54:53)
- Robots and Future Technology Demonstrations (1:55:10)
- Show Anniversaries and Future Guests (1:59:00)
- Supporting Providers and Product Recommendations (1:59:49)
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