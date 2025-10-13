BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Decoding Trump's Moves: Qatar Deal & Dismantling the Global Cabal | Riccardo Bosi
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
84 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 2 days ago

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi returns to break down the strategic plays unfolding in October 2025. John Michael Chambers and Bosi analyze the real meaning behind President Trump's controversial decision to train Qatari pilots in Ohio, the purpose of the "amateurish" Declaration of Authority, and the psychological rollout of Med Bed technology to maintain morale.


This is not just news; it's a masterclass in strategic warfare at a global scale. The colonels cover:


The "Five Families" Strategy: How Trump is systematically dismantling the cabal's global governance, using the Qatar deal as a prime example.


The Morale War: The critical reason behind the "Med Bed" narrative—to give hope to those injured by the vaccines and manage planetary morale.


The Invisible War: Why arrests and tribunals have been ongoing for years and why the public reveal must be a slow, deliberate "drip feed."


Cleaning House: The significance of the Arctic Frost spying scandal and the impending falls of James Comey, John Bolton, and Letitia James.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
vaccine injuryjohn boltonjames comeymilitary tribunalsjohn michael chambersletitia jamesglobal governancepsychological operationsricardo bosiinvisible warmed bed technologyoctober 2025cabal dismantlingstrategic analysisqatar pilot trainingdeclaration of authorityfive families strategymorale wararctic frost
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy