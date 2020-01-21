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Keto in the Land of the Rising Sun | Clip from Episode 1 of Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA
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25 views • January 21, 2020
We hope you enjoy this clip from “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA!” Today we join Yuka Muranaka and Dr. Tetsuo Muneta as they discuss the ketogenic diet and why it can be so effective as a cancer treatment.
Yuka Muranaka was diagnosed with uterine cancer sarcoma, a very aggressive form of cancer. After having an allergic reaction to her first chemo treatment, she sought a more alternative path at the Cancer Control Society convention. She began a specialized ketogenic diet and saw amazing results in just 6 months! Then Dr. Tetsuo Muneta explains why the ketogenic diet is often so successful against cancer. He also details what a good keto diet for cancer treatment should have. See the rest of this episode in the full series: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine
If you prefer reading, you can read the full transcript, here: https://tinyurl.com/keto-cancer-treatment
In the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Asia is the birthplace of natural medicine with records as old as the 3rd century BCE showing the use of specific natural remedies. Remarkably, we still use some of them today! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were in “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA.”
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Meet the Expert: Dr. Tetsuo Muneta
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Dr. Tetsuo Muneta was born in Chiba Prefecture, Japan in 1947. He entered medical school after studying mineralogy at Hokkaido University. Now in private practice, he has seen great results with the ketogenic diet and low-carbohydrate treatment for various ailments.
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Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
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About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Yuka Muranaka was diagnosed with uterine cancer sarcoma, a very aggressive form of cancer. After having an allergic reaction to her first chemo treatment, she sought a more alternative path at the Cancer Control Society convention. She began a specialized ketogenic diet and saw amazing results in just 6 months! Then Dr. Tetsuo Muneta explains why the ketogenic diet is often so successful against cancer. He also details what a good keto diet for cancer treatment should have. See the rest of this episode in the full series: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine
If you prefer reading, you can read the full transcript, here: https://tinyurl.com/keto-cancer-treatment
In the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Asia is the birthplace of natural medicine with records as old as the 3rd century BCE showing the use of specific natural remedies. Remarkably, we still use some of them today! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were in “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA.”
---------------------------------------------------------
Meet the Expert: Dr. Tetsuo Muneta
----------------------------------------------------------
Dr. Tetsuo Muneta was born in Chiba Prefecture, Japan in 1947. He entered medical school after studying mineralogy at Hokkaido University. Now in private practice, he has seen great results with the ketogenic diet and low-carbohydrate treatment for various ailments.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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