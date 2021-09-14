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false flag on the 18th will skyrocket. AVOID DC ON THE 18TH DONT GO TO FBI RALLIES
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263 views • September 14, 2021
Capitol Fence going back up for the September 18th FBI rally in DC.
If the Maricopa audit results drop before September 18, then the chances of a false flag on the 18th will skyrocket.
AVOID DC ON THE 18TH
DONT GO TO FBI RALLIES
If the Maricopa audit results drop before September 18, then the chances of a false flag on the 18th will skyrocket.
AVOID DC ON THE 18TH
DONT GO TO FBI RALLIES
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