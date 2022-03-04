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Jon Spiers Says Texas Faces Threats From Both Mexico and Communist China
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41 views • March 04, 2022
Dr. Jon Spiers is running for Land Commissioner in Texas. In this interview with The New American, Dr. Spiers discusses the serious problems Texas faces, due to not only overwhelming illegal immigration at the southern border, but also an invasion of another kind: Huge portions of Texas being “purchased” by the Chinese Communists for unknown purposes.
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