Green Space: How to care for plants in your bathroom

Indoor plants are a trendy, fun and natural way of beautifying your home.

Not only do they improve the air quality through their ability to produce oxygen and clean the air, but they also look gorgeous, and create a homely, natural looking space.



Despite this, many of us struggle with choosing the right plants for our homes, and knowing how to care for them correctly. There are many factors that come with caring for plants, such as the lighting, the humidity in the air, and how often we water them – all of these factors can play a part in determining whether or not the plant dies or thrives.



In our new series, Green Space, expert plant guru Fabian Capomolla shows us his top DIY tips for growing and sustaining all different kinds of plants – from basil to succulents – inside and outside of your home.