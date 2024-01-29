At least 30 injuries have been reported as fire spread across refugee tents after Al-Amal school was shelled by Israeli forces in Khan-Younis.
At least 350 Palestinians have been killed over the past 48 hours in Israeli Gaza attacks as there is no let-up in relentless Israeli atrocities inflicted on the besieged territory.
