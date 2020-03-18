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Spiro Interview - How The Coronavirus Is Being Used To Control You And Remove Your Rights (MIRRORED)
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246 views • March 18, 2020
Spiro Interview - How The Coronavirus Is Being Used To Control You And Remove Your Rights (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Last American Vagabond at:-
https://youtu.be/yVGXN6GR_PI
Joining me today is a long-time investigative journalist and independent researcher Spiro Skouras, here today to discuss his excellent work on the recent Coronavirus, and the ongoing suppression and omission of some of the most important and relevant information surrounding this topic.
Spiro's Links:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKOQNYoZjaa_8V0uPOueeQ
https://twitter.com/o_rips
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Last American Vagabond at:-
https://youtu.be/yVGXN6GR_PI
Joining me today is a long-time investigative journalist and independent researcher Spiro Skouras, here today to discuss his excellent work on the recent Coronavirus, and the ongoing suppression and omission of some of the most important and relevant information surrounding this topic.
Spiro's Links:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKOQNYoZjaa_8V0uPOueeQ
https://twitter.com/o_rips
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tlavagabond
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@tlavagabond
Brighteon: https://www.real.video/channel/tlavagabond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ClYrAtDNAGy5J0N-AwBNw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamericanvagabond
Diaspora: https://diasp.org/people/6e..
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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