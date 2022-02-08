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Gravitas Ukraine Direct: Elon Musk shows support to Canadian Truckers
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140 views • February 08, 2022
Gravitas.
A state of emergency has been declared in Ottawa. The city's mayor says, protests have gone 'out of control'. GoFundMe has blocked $10 million raised as donations for the protesters. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slammed the platform for 'double standards'. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXn_HltkfVY
A state of emergency has been declared in Ottawa. The city's mayor says, protests have gone 'out of control'. GoFundMe has blocked $10 million raised as donations for the protesters. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slammed the platform for 'double standards'. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXn_HltkfVY
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