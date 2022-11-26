The CIA and the News Media 2.0 | James Corbett

By now, Corbett Reporteers know all about the CIA's infiltration of the
news media, from Wisner's Wurlitzer and the CIA's global propaganda
network to the Church Committee revelations and the CIA whistleblowers
of the 1980s. We were told that the CIA stopped all that (which is a
lie, of course). But do you know how the CIA is manipulating the media
today? Join James on today's important edition of The Corbett Report
podcast as he exposes the incredibly brazen trick behind The CIA and the
News Media 2.0.
By: James Corbett/The Corbett Report
Source and show notes.
