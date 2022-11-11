X22 REPORT Ep. 2922a - [CB] Makes Their Move On Alternative Currency, Watch What Happens Next

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2922a - Nov 10, 2022
[CB] Makes Their Move On Alternative Currency, Watch What Happens Next
The agenda of the [WEF] is hurting countries which means it is hurting the people, the gas crisis in Germany wipes 100 billion off German economy. The climate agenda is finished, all the predictions were a lie and now they are proven to be lies. The [CB] is now making a move on cryptocurrency.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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