"Shoot and Scoot" - Russian Paratroopers use ATGM on a Ukrainian position near Soledar

Russian Paratroopers ATGM "shoot and scoot" on a Ukrainian position near Soledar.
A strongpoint with up to 10 AFU soldiers was discovered in close proximity to Russian Forces and destroyed by highly mobile units using a "Fagot" ATGM.
