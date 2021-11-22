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run-your-car-on-H2-from-Lithium6deuteride
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24 views • November 22, 2021
How one inventor runs his car on Hydrogen boiled off Lithium 6 deuteride. Just half a trunk full of canisters can take him 400 miles. Safer than Gasoline, since Hydrogen is only present in the lines, as it is boiled off in the canisters. Govt. is the only obstacle preventing widespread use of this product.
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