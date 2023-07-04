7/03/2023 -- Large Earthquake activity returns -- M6.9 -- Two areas already struck -- BE PREPARED

As expected, the forecast called for a return of large activity up to M6.8 (this weeks forecast from late June 2023) ... Now a M6.9 has struck the warned area.The spread has gone West to Indonesia so far, dropping off two sets of M6.0 to M6.4 at Sumatra and Java -- additionally we are expecting to see Japan and Northeast Pakistan / East Afghanistan also break with M6.0 to M6.5 level activity.
West Coast USA northwest California (out to sea) expected for up to M6.5 down to the last day on the warning as of today!
