'1964 CARTOON MAKING FUN OF SINGLE BULLET THEORY!

A FEW MONTHS AFTER PRESIDENT KENNEDY WAS MURDERED PEOPLE KNEW THE SO CALLED MAJIC BULLET THEORY WAS A BUNCH OF CRAP. SADLY THOUGH, THE CIA MOCKINGBIRD MEDIA STILL PUSHES THESE ENDLESS LIES TODAY! UNFORTUNATELY, MOST PEOPLE DON'T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT THE TRUTH. THEY'RE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT ONE'S SEX THAN REALTY. PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...