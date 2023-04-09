Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'1964 CARTOON MAKING FUN OF SINGLE BULLET THEORY!-
63 views
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 16 hours ago |

A FEW MONTHS AFTER PRESIDENT KENNEDY WAS MURDERED PEOPLE KNEW THE SO CALLED MAJIC BULLET THEORY WAS A BUNCH OF CRAP. SADLY THOUGH, THE CIA MOCKINGBIRD MEDIA STILL PUSHES THESE ENDLESS LIES TODAY! UNFORTUNATELY, MOST PEOPLE DON'T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT THE TRUTH. THEY'RE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT ONE'S SEX THAN REALTY. PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...

Keywords
militaryreligionpolicegovernmentlawpoliticiansarmyend timesdisastermicrochippatsy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket