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Christians Crush Satanic Agenda in Ukraine, Georgia Guidestones Act of God OR Deepstate Psyop
High Hopes
High Hopes
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338 views • July 08, 2022

Cross Talk News.


LIVE: Christians Crush Satanic Agenda in Ukraine: Georgia Guidestones Act of God OR Deepstate Psyop?


The Georgia Guidestones had it's D-Day, but was it as big of a VICTORY as we think?


Gillyan Stone & Edward Szall bring compelling evidence that could SUGGEST that the Georgia Guidestones may have been exploded as an INSIDE JOB to keep open the Ancient Babylonian PORTAL that signals in the Anti-Christ spirit.


Also! CrossTalk correspondents Sam Pinkelman and Aaron America+ join the program to discuss the continuing defeat of Ukraine on the battlefields of Eastern Europe, the push to legalize porn and prostitution while the West floods weapons to e-girl mercenaries and Zelensky-led cannibal neo-nazi thugs, and the continued joke of the J6 commission witch hunt, which is attempting to further delegitimize American influence in the world by banning President Trump from running for office.


They also discuss the SINISTER history of the once-standing monument, that further proves their theories!


Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at CrossTalkNews.com!

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Call 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.


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Watch this full segment on CrossTalkNews.com!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bgmmz-live-christians-crush-satanic-agenda-in-ukraine-georgia-guidestones-act-of-.html


Keywords
current eventsrussiachristianschristianbabylonwarportalukrainegeorgia guidestonespsyopgeorgiasatanic agendaantichristinside jobpornneo-nazideepstateprostitutionedward szallj6cross talk newsgillyan stoneacto fo godsam pinkelmanaaron america
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