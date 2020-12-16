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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - December 16, 2020
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41 views • December 16, 2020
Dec 16, 2020
Courtesy of TruNews
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s trying to convince more people to take the Covid vaccine; he says" We hope that an overwhelming percentage of the population will accept the vaccine’, this as a health care worker in Alaska was hospitalized after taking the Pfizer vaccine, that echoes two similar cases in the UK last week, Dr. Carrie Madej says what’s the point of the vaccine if it doesn’t stop transmission of the virus, but yet alters your DNA, causes Cancer and makes you sicker, she says the vaccine was rushed through without animal testing because similar vaccines in the past did not have good results on animals, on "Corona Crazy’ that’s what people are calling actor Tom Cruise after he went off on his crew for breaking Covid rules, this happened in the UK during the filming of ‘Mission Impossible 7’
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-16-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
Courtesy of TruNews
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s trying to convince more people to take the Covid vaccine; he says" We hope that an overwhelming percentage of the population will accept the vaccine’, this as a health care worker in Alaska was hospitalized after taking the Pfizer vaccine, that echoes two similar cases in the UK last week, Dr. Carrie Madej says what’s the point of the vaccine if it doesn’t stop transmission of the virus, but yet alters your DNA, causes Cancer and makes you sicker, she says the vaccine was rushed through without animal testing because similar vaccines in the past did not have good results on animals, on "Corona Crazy’ that’s what people are calling actor Tom Cruise after he went off on his crew for breaking Covid rules, this happened in the UK during the filming of ‘Mission Impossible 7’
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-16-2020
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
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