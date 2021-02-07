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Genius - Full Movie
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215 views • February 07, 2021
GENIUS is a chilling movie based on the life and tragic murder of John Lennon. It's chilling because it reveals what people will do for money. There are ordinary people out there who would kill you. All they need is the right amount of money and the belief that they won't get caught.
Just before he was murdered, John Lennon told Playboy magazine that he didn't want to die at 40. Ironically the famous singer was gunned down at the age of 40 by a man who killed him just because he wanted to become famous.
Many think that John Lennon was a musical genius. His music has crossed cultures and even generations--the Beatles have sold more than 2,303,500,000 record albums, and in June of 2012 they hit number one on iTunes. They are as big now as they ever were and they're half dead--with the tragic loss of Lennon and Harrison.
COMMENDATIONS:
"Genius is a fast-paced, thought-provoking and compelling video, with fascinating content. To some it will be startling, to others refreshing, to all it will be eye-opening. I highly recommend watching Genius." --Randy Alcorn
"Genius is classic Comfort. Discomforting for the sake of the eternal comfort of sinners. Even those -- especially those -- who have built their house of hope on the sand of self-confidence and untransforming faith. I hope millions watch it and trust Christ as our only hope." --John Piper
"Genius is first of all eye-opening: It's carefully researched and adds to the historical record something few have talked about. Secondly, it's compelling: You can see the sense of conviction and understanding in the faces of those being interviewed on camera. Third, it's equipping: Any believer who is interested in sharing his/her faith will find this a gold-mine of inspiration and encouragement." --Skip Heitzig
Like Us? https://www.facebook.com/TheGeniusMovie/
Follow Us: http://twitter.com/GeniusTheMovie
Genius Merchandise: http://www.LivingWaters.com/Genius
Just before he was murdered, John Lennon told Playboy magazine that he didn't want to die at 40. Ironically the famous singer was gunned down at the age of 40 by a man who killed him just because he wanted to become famous.
Many think that John Lennon was a musical genius. His music has crossed cultures and even generations--the Beatles have sold more than 2,303,500,000 record albums, and in June of 2012 they hit number one on iTunes. They are as big now as they ever were and they're half dead--with the tragic loss of Lennon and Harrison.
COMMENDATIONS:
"Genius is a fast-paced, thought-provoking and compelling video, with fascinating content. To some it will be startling, to others refreshing, to all it will be eye-opening. I highly recommend watching Genius." --Randy Alcorn
"Genius is classic Comfort. Discomforting for the sake of the eternal comfort of sinners. Even those -- especially those -- who have built their house of hope on the sand of self-confidence and untransforming faith. I hope millions watch it and trust Christ as our only hope." --John Piper
"Genius is first of all eye-opening: It's carefully researched and adds to the historical record something few have talked about. Secondly, it's compelling: You can see the sense of conviction and understanding in the faces of those being interviewed on camera. Third, it's equipping: Any believer who is interested in sharing his/her faith will find this a gold-mine of inspiration and encouragement." --Skip Heitzig
Like Us? https://www.facebook.com/TheGeniusMovie/
Follow Us: http://twitter.com/GeniusTheMovie
Genius Merchandise: http://www.LivingWaters.com/Genius
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