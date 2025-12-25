Why America's Foreign Wars Are Worse Than You Thought

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(For Educational/Discussion Purposes)
America's foreign wars are catastrophic-fueled by false flags and Zionist interests. From the Spanish-American War's fabricated atrocities to the Iraq War's non-existent WMDs, the US government has consistently lied to justify mass murder. Neoconservatives like Kissinger and Wolfowitz have pushed pro-Israel policies, enriching corporations at the expense of American lives. The media spreads disinformation, silencing dissent. The truth is clear: US wars have killed millions, destroyed nations, and betrayed White Americans. It's time to end this cycle of violence and secure a future for our people.
Timestamp Headline:
00:00 - Intro
03:23 - History of America's Foreign Wars
15:15 - Why America Keeps Going To War
19:49 - Problems For America's Future
Release Date: 2024
🔗 All Credit To Pax Tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXGuCas_8Ok
🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PaxOfficial
