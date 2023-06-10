More Lies From The Major Media Outlets

The propaganda machine is in top gear (as usual), and independent journalist, Patrick Lancaster, reports direct from Novaya Tavolzhanka, Ukraine, where Zelenski claims that his forces are now control. Nothing can be further from the truth.

