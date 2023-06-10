Create New Account
More Lies From The Major Media Outlets
The Kokoda Kid
The propaganda machine is in top gear (as usual), and independent journalist, Patrick Lancaster, reports direct from Novaya Tavolzhanka, Ukraine, where Zelenski claims that his forces are now control. Nothing can be further from the truth.

Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Redacted News

'Retro News At Nine' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

fake newsliesrussiaukrainefakefake social mediaukraine war truthreal ukraine war

