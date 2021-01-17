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LA Covid Crisis, Covid Variants Spreading Rapidly, DC Prepared for Large-Scale War, CA Quakes, and More 01.17.2021
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1121 views • January 17, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Los Angeles Health Crisis Could Be Repeated Across the U.S. in the Next Few Months
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/16/los-angeles-health-crisis-could-be-repeated-across-the-u-s-in-next-few-months-n1389905
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Situation Update, Jan. 16th, 2021 - Psyop revealed, DC prepares for large-scale WAR
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/1308b62b-3610-4ebb-a29d-082e37b0e7b4
--
Links Used in Terral’s Video Report (01.17.2021):
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Felt Through Out San Francisco Bay Area, to San Diego:
https://youtu.be/0KtAMW5Y4ko
--
Major Earthquake uptick in California... Earthquake WATCH in effect: https://youtu.be/h1ylR1bhdPE
--
Mount Semeru Volcano News: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/mount-semeru-highest-volcano-on.html?m=1
--
Desert Locust situation update: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/desert-locust-situation-update-locust.html?m=1
--
REVERSE WIND SPEEDS HITTING EARTH FROM BEHIND: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bMWPAzUeECP/
--
ISWA: https://iswa.ccmc.gsfc.nasa.gov/IswaSystemWebApp/
--
Zoom call last night with retired Generals, Colonels and Lin Wood
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163616
--
Totalitarian Takeover in Progress: The Left’s Coup Against America
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/vasko-kohlmayer/totalitarian-takeover-in-progress-the-lefts-coup-against-america/
--
Secure Local Communications: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/secure-local-communications/
--
Planet Lockdown: https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2021/01/planet-lockdown-filling-in-the-missing-pieces-catherine-austin-fitts-how-microsoft-israel-gave-the-keys-to-russia-and-to-china-the-rats-in-the-ranks-excellent-videos-by-brendon-oco-2592546.html
--
A Convoy of 46 Light Medium Tactical Vehicles: https://youtu.be/5oJF23ONE4s
--
California's Vaccine Distribution Is a Massive Clusterfark
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/17/californias-vaccine-distribution-a-massive-clusterfark-n1389995
--
55 Americans Have Died Following mRNA COVID Injections as Norway Death Toll Rises To 29
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/55-americans-have-died-following-mrna-covid-injections-as-norway-death-toll-rises-to-29/
--
Los Angeles Health Crisis Could Be Repeated Across the U.S.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/16/los-angeles-health-crisis-could-be-repeated-across-the-u-s-in-next-few-months-n1389905
--
World Braces for Surge of Coronavirus Variants
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/01/16/world/covid-19-coronavirus
--
Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Deep State Terror Attacks Imminent/Sleeper Cells Activated
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=600371f05522694630a85563
--
6 new cases of human infection with avian influenza A(H9N2) virus
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/the-world-health-organization-who.html?m=1
--
USPS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS SERVICES /STRANGE HEXAGONAL LIGHT IN NIGHT SKY: https://youtu.be/ydAVlqQjFzQ
--
USPS temporarily removes, suspends mail collection in some major cities ahead of inauguration
https://www.foxnews.com/us/usps-mail-collection-inauguration
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Los Angeles Health Crisis Could Be Repeated Across the U.S. in the Next Few Months
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/16/los-angeles-health-crisis-could-be-repeated-across-the-u-s-in-next-few-months-n1389905
--
Situation Update, Jan. 16th, 2021 - Psyop revealed, DC prepares for large-scale WAR
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/1308b62b-3610-4ebb-a29d-082e37b0e7b4
--
Links Used in Terral’s Video Report (01.17.2021):
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Felt Through Out San Francisco Bay Area, to San Diego:
https://youtu.be/0KtAMW5Y4ko
--
Major Earthquake uptick in California... Earthquake WATCH in effect: https://youtu.be/h1ylR1bhdPE
--
Mount Semeru Volcano News: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/mount-semeru-highest-volcano-on.html?m=1
--
Desert Locust situation update: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/desert-locust-situation-update-locust.html?m=1
--
REVERSE WIND SPEEDS HITTING EARTH FROM BEHIND: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bMWPAzUeECP/
--
ISWA: https://iswa.ccmc.gsfc.nasa.gov/IswaSystemWebApp/
--
Zoom call last night with retired Generals, Colonels and Lin Wood
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163616
--
Totalitarian Takeover in Progress: The Left’s Coup Against America
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/vasko-kohlmayer/totalitarian-takeover-in-progress-the-lefts-coup-against-america/
--
Secure Local Communications: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/secure-local-communications/
--
Planet Lockdown: https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2021/01/planet-lockdown-filling-in-the-missing-pieces-catherine-austin-fitts-how-microsoft-israel-gave-the-keys-to-russia-and-to-china-the-rats-in-the-ranks-excellent-videos-by-brendon-oco-2592546.html
--
A Convoy of 46 Light Medium Tactical Vehicles: https://youtu.be/5oJF23ONE4s
--
California's Vaccine Distribution Is a Massive Clusterfark
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/17/californias-vaccine-distribution-a-massive-clusterfark-n1389995
--
55 Americans Have Died Following mRNA COVID Injections as Norway Death Toll Rises To 29
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/55-americans-have-died-following-mrna-covid-injections-as-norway-death-toll-rises-to-29/
--
Los Angeles Health Crisis Could Be Repeated Across the U.S.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/01/16/los-angeles-health-crisis-could-be-repeated-across-the-u-s-in-next-few-months-n1389905
--
World Braces for Surge of Coronavirus Variants
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/01/16/world/covid-19-coronavirus
--
Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Deep State Terror Attacks Imminent/Sleeper Cells Activated
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=600371f05522694630a85563
--
6 new cases of human infection with avian influenza A(H9N2) virus
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/the-world-health-organization-who.html?m=1
--
USPS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS SERVICES /STRANGE HEXAGONAL LIGHT IN NIGHT SKY: https://youtu.be/ydAVlqQjFzQ
--
USPS temporarily removes, suspends mail collection in some major cities ahead of inauguration
https://www.foxnews.com/us/usps-mail-collection-inauguration
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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