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John Fredericks: To live under that fear of the CCP’s threat every day is not easy. How courageous the NFSC members are!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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12 views • August 07, 2023

8/4/2023 【Roy on The John Fredericks Show】John Fredericks: To live under that fear of the CCP’s threat every day is not easy. How courageous the NFSC members are! This is why I love having you guys on my program!

@jfradioshow

#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP


8/4/2023 【罗伊做客The John Fredericks节目】约翰·弗雷德里克斯：每天生活在中共的威胁所带来的恐惧之下并不容易，新中国联邦人是多么的勇敢啊！这就是我为什么喜欢你们参加我的节目的原因！

#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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