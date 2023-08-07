8/4/2023 【Roy on The John Fredericks Show】John Fredericks: To live under that fear of the CCP’s threat every day is not easy. How courageous the NFSC members are! This is why I love having you guys on my program!
@jfradioshow
#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP
8/4/2023 【罗伊做客The John Fredericks节目】约翰·弗雷德里克斯：每天生活在中共的威胁所带来的恐惧之下并不容易，新中国联邦人是多么的勇敢啊！这就是我为什么喜欢你们参加我的节目的原因！
#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共
