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God Doesn't Live In Man-Made Buildings!
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10 views • November 10, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/ChristiansDoNotGoToChurch
The Most High does not dwell in temples made with hands. God, who made the world and everything in it, since He is Lord of heaven and earth, does not dwell in temples made with hands.
The Most High does not dwell in temples made with hands. God, who made the world and everything in it, since He is Lord of heaven and earth, does not dwell in temples made with hands.
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