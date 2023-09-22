9. Dero CLI Wallet: Receive Payment

Notes:
- I did receive the payment, but I wasn't able to see the transaction in my transaction history ...
- The transaction was super fast, few seconds only, pretty impressive;
- I set up the fees to a high value for speed purposes, and that is the reason why I received 0.99 DERO, and not ~1 DERO. 0.01 DERO was for the transaction fees!
