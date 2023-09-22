Create New Account
9. Dero CLI Wallet: Receive Payment
Notes:
  - I did receive the payment, but I wasn't able to see the transaction in my transaction history ...
  - The transaction was super fast, few seconds only, pretty impressive;
  - I set up the fees to a high value for speed purposes, and that is the reason why I received 0.99 DERO, and not ~1 DERO. 0.01 DERO was for the transaction fees!

