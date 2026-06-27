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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 67: Being Ready for Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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The God-man emphasized that humanity should be ready for His second return and specified certain signs that would serve as markers to confirm the end was near. In the meantime, the message of the New Testament church was repentance and salvation because that is the only thing that will make you ready when the Son of God returns with the armies of heaven.

The four Gospels do not provide step-by-step instructions on how to be born again. It was never the intention of Jesus to do so. That revelation came after the day of Pentecost when the apostles Peter and Paul shared the necessary steps of salvation. While we’re waiting for Jesus’ second return,

Christians should portray the fruit of the Spirit to the unsaved, be soul-winners, and bring glory to the Son of God. Is there a reservation in heaven under your name? Remember, it’s too late to do anything when your time on earth comes to an end.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1970.pdf


RLJ-1970 -- JULY 7, 2024

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born againarmies of heavenfour gospelspentacostnew testament churchsecond return of jesus
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