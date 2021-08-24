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COVID-19 & The Satanic Agenda: Everything You Should Know
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143 views • August 24, 2021
COVID-19 has always been a total satanic takeover of the world. Mass surveillance, digital tracking, cryptocurrency, social credit system, medical tyranny, AI controlled bio implants, transhumanism, and a one way non-refundable ticket to hellfire! It is finally here and soon there won't be any fence straddlers, you WILL CHOOSE Yahuah God...or Satan! Choose wisely.
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