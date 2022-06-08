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IS THIS NATO PDF The Holy Grail of Radiation Protection? SHARE PLEASE
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193 views • June 08, 2022
IS THIS NATO PDF The Holy Grail of Radiation Protection? SHARE PLEASE
Link off telegram:
https://rumble.com/v16wrgx-this-is-nato-pdf-the-holy-grail-of-radiation-protection-share-please.html
So I was looking for this Col Andrew Huff Radiation Video and I found some AMAZING THINGS - GK @disclosurehub
info on Col Huff: https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/person/17474906
The video is GONE SCRUBBED but this is the orig article note the VOA in the bottom right of the vid when Huff is talking..
https://web.archive.org/web/20170506234121/https://www.voanews.com/a/us-deveoping-radiation-sickness-drug-118575759/167245.html
Col Huff Was involved with making a RADATION PILL with the military and a company. Pill was called ex-RAD (2011):
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32583118/
Looking deeper I found this PDF! of NATO and some other company on the COUNTER MEASURES of radiation poisoning
See here:
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1047396.pdf
Link off telegram:
https://rumble.com/v16wrgx-this-is-nato-pdf-the-holy-grail-of-radiation-protection-share-please.html
So I was looking for this Col Andrew Huff Radiation Video and I found some AMAZING THINGS - GK @disclosurehub
info on Col Huff: https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/person/17474906
The video is GONE SCRUBBED but this is the orig article note the VOA in the bottom right of the vid when Huff is talking..
https://web.archive.org/web/20170506234121/https://www.voanews.com/a/us-deveoping-radiation-sickness-drug-118575759/167245.html
Col Huff Was involved with making a RADATION PILL with the military and a company. Pill was called ex-RAD (2011):
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32583118/
Looking deeper I found this PDF! of NATO and some other company on the COUNTER MEASURES of radiation poisoning
See here:
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1047396.pdf
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