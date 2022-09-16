An old couple who are almost 70 years old have saved up 800,000 Yuan and kept in Yuzhou Xinminsheng Rural Bank in Henan, but not allowed to withdraw a penny

9/14/2022 An old couple who are almost 70 years old have saved up 800 thousand yuan and kept in Yuzhou Xinminsheng Rural Bank in Henan, but the local government accuses them of committing “illegal fundraising” and disallows them to withdraw their money from the bank . Currently, the old couple has to make a living by collecting and selling trash, bottles, cardboard boxes and etc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.