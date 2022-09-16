An old couple who are almost 70 years old have saved up 800,000 Yuan and kept in Yuzhou Xinminsheng Rural Bank in Henan, but not allowed to withdraw a penny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
9/14/2022 An old couple who are almost 70 years old have saved up 800 thousand yuan and kept in Yuzhou Xinminsheng Rural Bank in Henan, but the local government accuses them of committing “illegal fundraising” and disallows them to withdraw their money from the bank . Currently, the old couple has to make a living by collecting and selling trash, bottles, cardboard boxes and etc