An old couple who are almost 70 years old have saved up 800,000 Yuan and kept in Yuzhou Xinminsheng Rural Bank in Henan, but not allowed to withdraw a penny
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1ljrca5f


9/14/2022 An old couple who are almost 70 years old have saved up 800 thousand yuan and kept in Yuzhou Xinminsheng Rural Bank in Henan, but the local government accuses them of committing “illegal fundraising” and disallows them to withdraw their money from the bank . Currently, the old couple has to make a living by collecting and selling trash, bottles, cardboard boxes and etc


