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Freedom of Information request for AHPRA and the Pharmacy Board
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40 views • April 11, 2021
I am writing to request, under the Freedom of Information Act, all documents transmitted and received between AHPRA and the Chair of the Pharmacy Board Mr Brett Simmonds for the time period 1st Dec 2020 and 10th March 2021.
The documents should include but not be limited to all emails and letters that include Mr Simmonds name or email address in the recipients, senders and body text of emails and any written letters from AHPRA to Mr Simmonds or received by AHPRA from Mr Simmonds.
If there are no communications between AHPRA and Mr Simmonds I request that all documents between AHPRA and the Pharmacy board for this time period be provided in lieu.
Personal email addresses that are not available in the public domain are expected to be redacted in accordance with FOI rules.
Thank you for your attention to this request.
FOI Officer
AHPRA National Office
GPO Box 9958 Melbourne VIC 3001
[email protected]
For further information about making this request:
https://www.ahpra.gov.au/About-Ahpra/Privacy-Freedom-of-information-and-Information-publication-scheme/Freedom-of-Information/Making-an-FOI-Request.aspx
The documents should include but not be limited to all emails and letters that include Mr Simmonds name or email address in the recipients, senders and body text of emails and any written letters from AHPRA to Mr Simmonds or received by AHPRA from Mr Simmonds.
If there are no communications between AHPRA and Mr Simmonds I request that all documents between AHPRA and the Pharmacy board for this time period be provided in lieu.
Personal email addresses that are not available in the public domain are expected to be redacted in accordance with FOI rules.
Thank you for your attention to this request.
FOI Officer
AHPRA National Office
GPO Box 9958 Melbourne VIC 3001
[email protected]
For further information about making this request:
https://www.ahpra.gov.au/About-Ahpra/Privacy-Freedom-of-information-and-Information-publication-scheme/Freedom-of-Information/Making-an-FOI-Request.aspx
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