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Current Events 2020: Time to come out of Babel (confusion)
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20 views • November 07, 2020
November 6th we are told Joe Biden is our new president. What does that mean in Biblical terms? What could 2021 have in store for us? Then we will continue our
study in Jeremiah chapter 51. The threshing and judgement of Babylon.
Babel= Confusion
God spoke of all the children of Israel (Jacob). He said "with thee I will"
10 times. This is significant and we will take a close look.
Previous episode in case you missed it:
https://www.brighteon.com/52fbed66-3aae-440a-8def-1ec301043704
Full podcast, all episode plus free bible study tools at:
https://welcomehome777.com/
study in Jeremiah chapter 51. The threshing and judgement of Babylon.
Babel= Confusion
God spoke of all the children of Israel (Jacob). He said "with thee I will"
10 times. This is significant and we will take a close look.
Previous episode in case you missed it:
https://www.brighteon.com/52fbed66-3aae-440a-8def-1ec301043704
Full podcast, all episode plus free bible study tools at:
https://welcomehome777.com/
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