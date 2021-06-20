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WHISTLEBLOWER - FUNERAL DIRECTORS SPEAK OUT - THE ONLY ONES DYING ARE FROM THE VACCINE
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30 views • June 20, 2021
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
Funeral Homes are saying the only ones dying are those taking the vaccine. This is not the first funeral director I have heard say this. It is more like the tenth. They did not see a rise in deaths or funerals until January through March of this year when the shot was rolled out.
This is in many countries and seems to be the same everywhere. Funeral Directors around the world are now speaking out and are confirming what everyone has known except those still asleep. Directors are reporting that hospitals are virtually empty and that no one is dying of covid.
It's all a lie to deceive the public into promoting them to get the vaccine which is not in reality, a vaccine.
They are saying that come the Winter season, the vaccinated will begin dying in droves all around the world. We have not seen anything yet.
Funeral Homes are saying the only ones dying are those taking the vaccine. This is not the first funeral director I have heard say this. It is more like the tenth. They did not see a rise in deaths or funerals until January through March of this year when the shot was rolled out.
This is in many countries and seems to be the same everywhere. Funeral Directors around the world are now speaking out and are confirming what everyone has known except those still asleep. Directors are reporting that hospitals are virtually empty and that no one is dying of covid.
It's all a lie to deceive the public into promoting them to get the vaccine which is not in reality, a vaccine.
They are saying that come the Winter season, the vaccinated will begin dying in droves all around the world. We have not seen anything yet.
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