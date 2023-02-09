Trending in Turkey: Turks ask, “Did NATO Punish Turkey with Induced Seismicity Attack?"

Did the US and NATO have a hand in the earthquake that hit turkey? Is NATO and the CIA trying to replace Turkey's president Erdogan with Cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is currently protected by the CIA in the US. Join us as we discuss this and more in today's Godcast!

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/9/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day