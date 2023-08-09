Disarming America

[Bidan] Defunds Hunter Education & Archery Programs

* This [p]resident is the most anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment tyrant in U.S. history.

* The puppet regime is using a gun control bill they rammed through in 2022 to defund schools that have hunting safety and archery courses.

* Shawn McBreairty, director of special projects at the Maine First Project, joins us to discuss the left’s latest attempt to cancel 2A.

* The left does not care about protecting us or making America safe.

* They want to disarm law-abiding Americans — and especially conservative patriots.

* 2A protects our God-given freedoms; but weapon permits infringe on our right to self-defense and protection.

* This is all about controlling and enslaving the population.





The Stew Peters Show | 9 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v360zma-biden-punishes-schools-with-archery-and-hunting-programs-targets-next-gener.html

