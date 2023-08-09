Disarming America

[Bidan] Defunds Hunter Education & Archery Programs
* This [p]resident is the most anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment tyrant in U.S. history.
* The puppet regime is using a gun control bill they rammed through in 2022 to defund schools that have hunting safety and archery courses.
* Shawn McBreairty, director of special projects at the Maine First Project, joins us to discuss the left’s latest attempt to cancel 2A.
* The left does not care about protecting us or making America safe.
* They want to disarm law-abiding Americans — and especially conservative patriots.
* 2A protects our God-given freedoms; but weapon permits infringe on our right to self-defense and protection.
* This is all about controlling and enslaving the population.
The Stew Peters Show | 9 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v360zma-biden-punishes-schools-with-archery-and-hunting-programs-targets-next-gener.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.