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DAY 4 SAT NIGHT CHRISTA ELISHA APOSTOLIC REVIVALIST UNITED IN FREEDOM
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10 views • July 06, 2022

DAY 4 SAT NIGHTChrista is the founder of Arise Kingdom Ministries, the Revival Rooms and W.I.L.D. (Walk In Love Demonstrated) Equipping. She is a vibrant apostolic revivalist that burns with passionate devotion to Jesus. She carries a strong anointing to invite others into the ecstatic bliss of knowing Christ for who he truly is: The only one who satisfies every need for every soul. It is out of this intimacy that Christa has been commissioned by God to baptize a generation in Holy Fire so that the bride of Christ arises in purity and power to shake the gates, destroy hell and radiate the splendor of the risen King bringing glory to the Father. Christa walks in signs and wonders and prays that revival fire is sparked in each person she touches as her heart cries “On earth as it is in heaven!”


 https://christaelisha.com/

Check out the amazing work that Banners 4 Freedom is doing here: https://www.banners4freedom.com/


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webpage: resistancechicks.com

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americatexaschrista elishatent revival5 daysbanerforfreedomrobert and jamie agee united for freedomjuly 2 2022apostolic revivalist
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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