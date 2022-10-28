Create New Account
Russia and NATO Play Nuclear War Games - #NewWorldNextWeek
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published October 27, 2022 



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20221027/

This week on the New World Next Week: Russia and Nato hold simultaneous nuclear exercises as tensions reach levels not seen since the Cold War; the US military deepens its ties with Elon Musk and Starlink; and the New York Supreme Court orders New York City to reinstate all unvaccinated workers and give them backpay.


Keywords
terrorismfalse flagrussiabidenputinukraineelon musknatonewworldnextweekcovid vaccinedirty bombthe official corbett reportplay nuclear war games

