Russia and NATO Play Nuclear War Games - #NewWorldNextWeek

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published October 27, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20221027/
This week on the New World Next Week: Russia and Nato hold simultaneous nuclear exercises as tensions reach levels not seen since the Cold War; the US military deepens its ties with Elon Musk and Starlink; and the New York Supreme Court orders New York City to reinstate all unvaccinated workers and give them backpay.
