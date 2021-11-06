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TARGETED BIOWEAPONS: RUSSIAN ROULETTE VIALS, DEATH BY LOT NUMBER, WHOLE FAMILY DIES AFTER VAX
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624 views • November 06, 2021
Source: XtremeRealityCheck. All of this makes sense. Attack your most potent enemy first. The non sheeple awake people. In the Red states. More you may want to find out about:
ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Rub
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxRnpnnVQ2Sx/
"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
What did she start to say? I need some what? Adren...Madonna needs her Adrenochrome?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c6wde4pQyCiQ/
Doctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FNtl2KsqJvJp/
BREAKING: PFIZER ADDS HEART ATTACK MEDICATION TO VACCINE - CHILDREN ARE DROPPING DEAD.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FuOoPNfK1U53/
ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
Dr. Jane Ruby joined "The Stew Peters Show" for the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment, at which time Rub
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxRnpnnVQ2Sx/
"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
What did she start to say? I need some what? Adren...Madonna needs her Adrenochrome?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c6wde4pQyCiQ/
Doctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FNtl2KsqJvJp/
BREAKING: PFIZER ADDS HEART ATTACK MEDICATION TO VACCINE - CHILDREN ARE DROPPING DEAD.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FuOoPNfK1U53/
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