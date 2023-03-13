Same Sex Mice Have Babies. DNA Manipulation & Gene Editing. Deforming God's Image

Scientists Successfully Breed Mice With Two Fathers. We may
be one step closer to making the film Junior a reality after scientists in
Japan successfully created mice with two biological fathers by generating eggs
from male cells. Previously, scientists had created mice with two fathers but
it required several elaborate steps and included genetic engineering. The
latest breakthrough is the first time viable eggs have been generated from male
cells in what The Guardian described as a “significant advance” that “opens up
radical new possibilities for reproduction.” Lead researcher Katsuhiko Hayashi,
from Kyushu University in Japan, presented the findings at the Third
International Summit on Human Genome Editing in London on Wednesday. Hayashi
predicted the practice could be replicated in humans within a decade but others
have suggested that timeline is unrealistic given that viable, lab-grown human
eggs haven’t yet been created from female cells, let alone male cells.
