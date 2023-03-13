Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Same Sex Mice Have Babies. DNA Manipulation & Gene Editing. Deforming God's Image
30 views
channel image
SavingHealthMinistries
Published a day ago |

Scientists Successfully Breed Mice With Two Fathers. We may be one step closer to making the film Junior a reality after scientists in Japan successfully created mice with two biological fathers by generating eggs from male cells. Previously, scientists had created mice with two fathers but it required several elaborate steps and included genetic engineering. The latest breakthrough is the first time viable eggs have been generated from male cells in what The Guardian described as a “significant advance” that “opens up radical new possibilities for reproduction.” Lead researcher Katsuhiko Hayashi, from Kyushu University in Japan, presented the findings at the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing in London on Wednesday. Hayashi predicted the practice could be replicated in humans within a decade but others have suggested that timeline is unrealistic given that viable, lab-grown human eggs haven’t yet been created from female cells, let alone male cells.

Scientists create mice with two fathers after making eggs from male cells.

The mice with two dads: scientists create eggs from male cells. Mice born with two fathers after scientific breakthrough - and it could pave way for same in humans


German Catholic bishops back blessings for same-sex couples. Germany's Catholic bishops vote to approve blessings for same-sex couples


Florida school district’s media supervisor resigns, calls book about same-sex couple ‘harmful to children’


Church of England OKs blessings for same-sex couples, but it still won't marry them


Tennessee May Allow Clerks to Refuse Marriage Licenses to Same-Sex Couples


Ukrainian MP is pushing for legalization of same-sex relationships.



2 dead, nearly 10,000 under evacuation orders as California floods intensify. California Storm Floods Homes, Mudslides Shut Down Roads


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541



#EllenWhite

#Prophecy

#SDA


#PopeFrancis

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel 

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

Keywords
gmosdabible prophecygene editingseventh day adventistcrisprsame sex marriagedna manipulationchurch of englandsame-sex couplessda sermoncalifornia floodingsame sex micemice of two fathersmice breedinggerman catholic bishopsblessings for same-sex couplesflorida same-sex coupletennessee refuses same-sex marriage licensetennessee same-sex marriageukraine legalizing same-sex relationships

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket