Strike on the Steel Maris base in Haifa by Hezbollah fighters

Footage of the strike on the Steel Maris base in Haifa (Israel) by Hezbollah fighters (Lebanon).

Adding:

⚡️The head of the IRGC's intelligence service, Majid Hademi, was killed today in attacks by the US and Israel, according to Iranian media.

And:

Senior Iranian official to Reuters: We have received the proposal and are examining it, we will not agree to pressures and deadlines to make a decision. We will not agree to open the Strait of Hormuz just for a temporary ceasefire, we believe that the US is not ready for a permanent ceasefire.

Adding:

The Iranian Foreign Ministry: There's a possibility that the American operation south of Isfahan was a plan to steal Iran's enriched uranium.

The point where the American planes landed in Isfahan is very far from the point they claimed was the pilot's hiding place.

The American operation failed miserably, and our forces repeated the historic Tabas incident.