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Memology 102: Deliberately Woke Podcast 'White People Are Cultural Vampires' [14.09.2021]
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61 views • September 14, 2021
Two brainlets from the #Deliberately Woke podcast claim white people steal and appropriate everything. Story coverage thanks to @Mythinformed MKE.
#Deliberately #CRT #CRITICALRACETHEORY
147,067 viewsSep 14, 2021
Memology 102
191K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_25xaElig5M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
#Deliberately #CRT #CRITICALRACETHEORY
147,067 viewsSep 14, 2021
Memology 102
191K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_25xaElig5M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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