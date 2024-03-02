Create New Account
Sistema Suizo para CONTROLAR A LA HUMANIDAD: Diagrama de Coerción Biderman. Así lo fue con el COVID-19 y muchos casos más
GIUREH en Español - Spanish
Published 15 hours ago

Título original: "Biderman's Chart of Coercion - the SwiSS Way of Controlling Humanity". 

Del canal de Youtube:   Giureh - G.I.U.R.E.H.

Autor:  Dr. Sdf. Sean Hross.  (Sdf. = Sin Domicilio Fijo en Francés).


GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH:

Plataformas y redes: Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Minds, Instagram.

NOMBRE: GIUREH en Español - Spanish

O ENCUÉNTRANOS COMO:  @GIUREHespanol

elitecontrolnwoswitzerlandprisonscoercionbiedermannmindcontrolpharaohswissnombidermanfaraonesprisioncontrolmentalcarcelsuizaseanhrossgiureharistocraciaprisionescarceleschatzefratzdrseanhrossgiureenespanol

