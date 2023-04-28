The CCP doesn't need to defeat and take over the U.S. through military confrontation because the Fifth Column of the CCP is already in the country

https://gettr.com/post/p2flg3xfcd6

4/26/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】The CCP doesn't need to defeat and take over the U.S. through military confrontation because the Fifth Column of the CCP—the weaponized Department of Justice, FBI, capital markets, and mainstream media of the United States—is already in the country. The CCP's infiltration targets not only the Democratic Party but also the Republican Party!

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/26/2023 【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】 中共不需要通过军事对抗打败并接管美国，因为美国境内已有中共的第五纵队 - 即被中共武器化了的司法部、FBI、资本市场和美国主流媒体。中共的渗透针对的不只是民主党，共和党亦如此！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



