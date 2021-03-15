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Overcome Duality, and Become Unshakable!
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41 views • March 15, 2021
If you are an over thinker, there is a good chance you struggle with duality. Creating chaos as your self image bounces between that of a hero and of a villain. Having an artistic or analytical mind is an incredible resource so long as you can balance the swings, and observe them equally. Take a good hard look into yourself without the bias of either good or evil, and just look at the truth. Reach this level of self love and acceptance and become unshakable. Live your full potential and build your greatest self!! Nature shows us constantly things must be broken before they can be built or grow. Snakes shed their skin, birds molt, northern fruit trees need to freeze in winter, and muscles are torn before they renew. Life gives life and we must also give life for being given life!! Love thyself, and love the process of nature!! #channelofevolution #unshakable #creator #build #workwithnature #followthepath #headhigh #gaze #eyesopen #intuition #guided #health #selflove #becominglimitless #reachingpotential
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