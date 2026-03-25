KUWAIT ISSUES NUCLEAR SAFETY GUIDANCE - ENGLISH subs

KUWAIT ISSUES NUCLEAR SAFETY GUIDANCE:

"No need to panic. Do not leave your home. Seal all windows and doors."

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense issues official radiation safety guidance to citizens. Kuwait hosts some of the largest US military bases in the region.

Adding: U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Deathseth:

"Never in history has a country been defeated as Iran has... We wiped it off the face of the earth, and then it was defeated."